Sixth-grade trip canceled due to positive COVID tests

Plumas Unified School District officials announced this morning, Sept. 18, that “It’s with deep regret that we are cancelling the Quincy Elementary School 6th grade 3 night/4 day field trip to Meadow Valley.”

The decision was made after a second student tested positive for coronavirus. All sixth-grade students who planned to attend the field trip were tested for COVID in advance of the trip.

One positive case was announced yesterday and a second this morning.

Plumas Unified School District Superintendent Terry Oestreich worked with Plumas County Public Health Officer Mark Satterfield and Public Health Director Dana Loomis in reaching the decision, which was made during a final teleconference this morning. She said it was a difficult decision to make because the students were looking forward to the trip.

Advertisement

“Our protocols for field trips this year include COVID testing, and a provision to cancel trips if positive cases are detected in the pre-activity testing,” read the official statement. “A review of the results of the tests in conjunction with Public Health officials has necessitated this decision in the interest of student and staff safety.”

Plumas Unified is experiencing what school districts across the nation are experiencing as cases are reported. Moving forward in the district, trips, athletic competitions and classroom instruction will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis if more positive cases emerge.

“Please know that we care deeply about our outdoor education program, and strive to ensure a safe and enriching experience for our students,” more of the statement read. “We will continue to work closely with Plumas County Public Health to create safe opportunities for students to engage in the program during the ever-changing landscape of the pandemic.”