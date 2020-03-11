Slick morning

A lone passenger in an older model Dodge pickup found himself upside down on Bucks Lake Road during the morning of Wednesday, March 4. There was frost, if not ice, on the shaded corners of the highway. Although the road department had put out sand, the driver’s pickup still went off the roadway and flipped upside down. The driver apparently crawled out one of the windows. Medical responders from Plumas District Hospital arrived shortly after it occurred, and the CHP and a deputy were also on scene. Photo by Victoria Metcalf