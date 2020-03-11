Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Latest:
Plumas News

Plumas News

Plumas County News

Click one of the flags below to view the full newspaper.

Portola Reporter
Indian Valley Record
Feather River Bulletin
Chester Progressive
News 

Slick morning

Staff

A lone passenger in an older model Dodge pickup found himself upside down on Bucks Lake Road during the morning of Wednesday, March 4. There was frost, if not ice, on the shaded corners of the highway. Although the road department had put out sand, the driver’s pickup still went off the roadway and flipped upside down. The driver apparently crawled out one of the windows. Medical responders from Plumas District Hospital arrived shortly after it occurred, and the CHP and a deputy were also on scene. Photo by Victoria Metcalf

Click here to submit a letter to the editor about this post that will be published in our newspaper.