Small Business Administration to host COVID-19 resource webinar

The Small Business Administration and Congressman Doug LaMalfa are hosting a webinar where attendees will learn what they need to know to receive support for small North State businesses, such as tips and tricks for applying to programs as well as local application assistance.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, March 17, 5-6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The agenda

Welcome and Opening remarks – Congressman LaMalfa

U.S. Small Business Administration – Heather Luzzi, Sacramento District Director- Updates on PPP & EIDL Programs

Norcal SBDC Finance Center – Sunita Maharaj, Norcal SBDC Finance Center Director – Assistance at no cost for Small Businesses

There is no cost to attend. However, registration is required for everyone wishing to participate. Contact the Sacramento District Office at [email protected] or 916-735-1700 with questions.