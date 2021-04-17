News 

UPDATED: Small fire burning east of Taylorsville – Progress stopped

Editor
8:15 p.m. UPDATE: The Forest Service is reporting that the forward progress of the fire has been stopped and better mapping indicates that the fire is 65 percent contained at 3.3 acres.
It’s just April 16 and firefighters — by air and the ground —are working a fire 5 miles east of Taylorsville.
Just before 6 p.m. the fire was reported to be approximately 3 to 5 acres with both local firefighters and the Plumas National Forest responding.
At 5:30 p.m. the fire was about 1 acre, burning uphill, with a medium rate of spread. Additional engines and aircraft have been ordered.
It’s going to be a long fire season.

