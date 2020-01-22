Snow grooming report

Plumas Eureka State Park has finally received enough snow to begin the annual cross-county ski and snowshoe trail at the Jamison Mine Trailhead.

This 12-kilometer trail winds back to the Upper Jamison Campground and allows explorers to visit the beautiful natural history of the Jamison Creek watershed.

The trail begins at the A-14/Jamison Mine Road intersection, 4.1 miles west of the Highway 89/A-14 junction in Graeagle. Visitors can pull off at the Kiosk with a table, strap on those skis or snowshoes, read trail conditions, and deposit their daily donation of $5 in the green iron ranger at the trail head sign. These fees support PESPA volunteers in their weekly challenge of providing a beautiful winter product.

The rules: Always take a partner (no cell service), plenty of water, and no hiking on the trail in boots. More details are available online at plumas-eureka.org.

New this week, there is a Porta Potty installed at the trailhead for your comfort. PESPA has been preparing this historical trail to supplement the annual World Champion Long Board Races held Jan. 19, and upcoming on Sunday, Feb. 16, and Sunday, March 15.

All these dates are dependent on continuing snow accumulation on Eureka Mountain. This trail provides a nifty outing of one to two hours for all skill levels.

Visit PESPA’s web site for daily info or call 249-4288 for your daily encouragement.

See you on the trails of Plumas Eureka State Park this winter!