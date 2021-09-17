Some changes to Greenville garbage routes and recycling drop off

Waste Management announced today, Sept. 17, that waste pickups have changed from Fridays to Tuesdays on the following streets:

North Valley Rd, Diamond Mountain Rd, North Arm Rd, Stampfli Rd, Reservation Rd, Pecks Valley Rd, Williams Valley Rd, Mt Hough Estates, and Forgay Rd.

Drop-off recycling is available at the Greenville transfer station. The station is open Friday and Saturday only, from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. and closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

Currently, issued CRV tickets received from recycling drop offs cannot be redeemed at Evergreen Market IGA until its internet and phone infrastructure is re-established. As soon as this happens, customers can redeem their tickets. Please keep hardcopies, and if possible, take a photo so that you have a digital copy.

Customers with questions should contact WM at (530) 283-2004.