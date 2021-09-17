News 

Some changes to Greenville garbage routes and recycling drop off

Editor

Waste Management announced today, Sept. 17, that waste pickups have changed from Fridays to Tuesdays on the following streets:

North Valley Rd, Diamond Mountain Rd, North Arm Rd, Stampfli Rd, Reservation Rd, Pecks Valley Rd, Williams Valley Rd, Mt Hough Estates, and Forgay Rd.

Drop-off recycling is available at the Greenville transfer station. The station is open Friday and Saturday only, from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. and closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

Currently, issued CRV tickets received from recycling drop offs cannot be redeemed at Evergreen Market IGA until its internet and phone infrastructure is re-established. As soon as this happens, customers can redeem their tickets. Please keep hardcopies, and if possible, take a photo so that you have a digital copy.

Customers with questions should  contact WM at (530) 283-2004.

