With rain in the forecast, the Quincy Chamber of Commerce altered the schedule for Sparkle slightly, eliminating the Reindog parade and costume contest. Despite some raindrops, should be a fun and festive evening.

Sparkle Schedule of events:

5:00 p.m. – Merchants open (or remain open) for late-night shopping

5:30 p.m. – Plumas Christian School Choir performs

6:00 p.m. – Lia Knight and Chris Montgomery join us from JDX

Light Parade starts staging at Plumas Motor Supply

6:30 p.m. – Light Parade leaves Plumas Motor Supply

7:00 p.m. – Santa arrives at the Courthouse

Rhythm & Grace Dance Studio performs

7:15 p.m. – High Sierra Winter Witches perform

7:25 p.m. – Johnny Walker performs

7:29 p.m. – Countdown to Christmas tree lighting begins

7:30 p.m. – Christmas tree lights up

7:35 p.m. – Select performances from “A Christmas Carol”

9:00 p.m. – Sparkle wraps up another year!