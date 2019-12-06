Sparkle schedule of events
With rain in the forecast, the Quincy Chamber of Commerce altered the schedule for Sparkle slightly, eliminating the Reindog parade and costume contest. Despite some raindrops, should be a fun and festive evening.
Sparkle Schedule of events:
5:00 p.m. – Merchants open (or remain open) for late-night shopping
5:30 p.m. – Plumas Christian School Choir performs
6:00 p.m. – Lia Knight and Chris Montgomery join us from JDX
Light Parade starts staging at Plumas Motor Supply
6:30 p.m. – Light Parade leaves Plumas Motor Supply
7:00 p.m. – Santa arrives at the Courthouse
Rhythm & Grace Dance Studio performs
7:15 p.m. – High Sierra Winter Witches perform
7:25 p.m. – Johnny Walker performs
7:29 p.m. – Countdown to Christmas tree lighting begins
7:30 p.m. – Christmas tree lights up
7:35 p.m. – Select performances from “A Christmas Carol”
9:00 p.m. – Sparkle wraps up another year!