Special districts need the public’s help
By Mimi Garner
Director, Plumas County Special Districts Association
Are you tired of sitting at home and watching TV as the world passes you by? Enrich your life by volunteering locally! There is a huge demand for volunteers to man our Community Services and Special Districts boards. Due to Covid, there are a lot of empty board seats. They cannot function without a quorum.
Over 350 citizens volunteer every year to keep our community services districts operating properly. These districts provide us with clean potable water and manage the /waste disposal systems for our homes. They also oversee our hospitals, volunteer fire departments. They maintain our parks and recreation districts. Not to mention, keeping our cemeteries landscaped and beautiful. All vital endeavors to running our county.
When you volunteer, you’ll be giving back to the community and you’ll meet and work with some wonderful people. The few hours you invest per month or per quarter will make a big difference for your neighborhood and the Plumas County community.
How can you make a difference, you ask? By volunteering to fill a vacant board seat left empty during the Covid crisis.
Here is a list of the special districts in Plumas County that I am sure many of you will recognize depending on which part of the county or neighborhood you live in. Give them a call to see how you can help.
Plumas County Special Districts
Almanor Recreation and Park District
American Valley Community Services District – Katie
Beckwourth Community Services District Area
Beckwourth Fire Protection District ::: Beckworth Fire Protection
Bucks Lake Fire Department
C Road Fire Department and CSD
California Special Districts Association
Central Plumas Recreation and Park District
Chester Cemetery District
Chester Public Utility District & Fire Dept.
Clio Public Utility District
City of Portola
Crescent Mills Cemetery District
Crescent Mills Fire Protection District
Cromberg Cemetery District
Sierra Valley GroundWater Management District
Dixie Valley Community Services District
East Quincy Community Services District
Eastern Plumas Health Care
Eastern Plumas Rural Fire Protection District
Feather River Canyon Community Services District
Feather River Community College District
Feather River Resources Conservation District
Gold Mountain Community Services District
Graeagle Community Services District
Graeagle Fire Protection District ::: Graeagle Fire Protection District
Greenhorn Creek Community Services District & Fire Department
Greenville Cemetery District
Grizzly Lake Community Services District
Grizzly Ranch Community Services District & Fire Department
Hamilton Branch Community Services District
Hamilton Branch Fire Protection District
Indian Valley Community Services District
Indian Valley Fire Department
Indian Valley HealthCare District now a part of EPHC
Indian Valley Recreation & Park District
Johnsville Public Utility District
La Porte Fire Protection District
Last Chance Creek Water District
Long Valley Community Services District
Long Valley VFD – V Fire Department
Meadow Valley Fire Protection District
Mohawk Valley Cemetery District
Peninsula Fire Protection Department
Plumas County Flood Control
Plumas District Hospital – Jeffry Kepple
Plumas Eureka CSD
Plumas Eureka State Park Association John Sciborski- Treasurer
Portola Cemetery District
Portola City Fire Department
Prattville-Almanor Fire Protection District
Quincy Community Services District
Quincy Fire Protection District
Quincy Lighting District
Quincy-LaPorte Cemetery District
Seneca Healthcare District
Sierra Plumas Joint Unified School District
Sierra Valley Fire Protection District
Sierra Valley Ground Water Management District
Taylorsville Cemetery District
Walker Ranch Community Services District BOS
West Almanor Community Services District
Whitehawk Ranch HOA & Community Services District