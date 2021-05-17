Sports scores and schedules
Outdoor high school and college sporting events have been open to the public with masks and social distancing. Indoor sports have been put on the schedule for the final month of high school. Check with schools to see what safety precautions are being taken for game attendance. (NYR=Not yet reported)
Team stats
Feather River College
Baseball: 15-7 overall, 15-7 conference
Softball: 7-3 overall, 7-3 conference
Mountain Valley League
Portola High softball: 7-7 overall, 1-0 league
Shasta Cascade League
Quincy High softball: 14-1 overall, 0-0 league
5-Star League
Chester High softball: 0-12, 0-0
Mid-Valley League
Quincy High baseball: 6-5 overall, 2-2 league
Portola High baseball: 5-7 overall, 2-2 league
5-Star League
Chester High baseball: 7-3 overall, 0-0 league
Tuesday, May 11
Golf
Bailey Creek
Final scores
Portola 1st place with 26 points
Chester 2nd place with 22 points
Plumas Charter 3rd place with 19 points
Loyalton 4th place with 13.5 points
Quincy 5th place with 9.5 points
LHS Braden Armstrong 71
PHS Owen Bowling 83
Plumas Charter Ryan Hammerich 85
PHS James Sampson 87
Plumas Charter Carson Goss 89
PHS Jaden Bok 98
Plumas Charter Kaidyn Holland 98
CHS Colt Beres 102
CHS Jesse Townsend 103
Friday, May 7
Beach Volleyball
West Valley 3, FRC 2
West Valley 4, FRC 1
Wednesday, May 12
Baseball
Portola 18, Quincy 8
CHS 22, Burney 4
Softball
Burney 16, Chester 1
Quincy 8, Portola 2
Thursday, May 13
Baseball
FRC 7, Lassen 10
Lassen 6, FRC 5
Softball
Redwoods 5, FRC 2
Basketball
North Tahoe 81, Portola 59
Friday, May 14
Beach Volleyball
Cabrillo 5, FRC 0
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
Dwarf Car Nationals 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
Baseball
Portola 8, Loyalton 5
Softball
CORE Butte 7, Chester 17
Portola 2, Loyalton 3
Saturday, May 15
Car races
Dwarf Car Nationals 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
Baseball
FRC 5, Lassen 4
FRC 3, Lassen 1
Softball
FRC 16, Shasta 0
Monday, May 17
Basketball
Portola at Quincy 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 18
Volleyball
Starts today
Baseball
CHS at Susanville 4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 19
Portola in Loyalton 7 p.m.
Thursday, May 20
Baseball
Siskiyous at FRC 12 & 3 p.m.
Lassen at Quincy 4 p.m.
Softball
CORE Butte at Chester 2 & 4 p.m.
Lassen at Quincy noon
FRC at Redwoods 12 & 2 p.m.
Friday, May 21
Basketball
Portola in Downieville 6 p.m.
Baseball
Maxwell at Chester 2 and 4 p.m.
Beach Volleyball
FRC at West Valley noon & 2 p.m.
Saturday, May 22
Baseball
FRC at Butte 12 & 3 p.m.
QHS at Los Molinos 12 & 2:30 p.m.
Softball
Quincy at Los Molinos 12 & 2 p.m.
Butte at FRC 9 & 11 a.m.
Monday, May 24
Baseball
CHS at Redding 2 & 4 p.m.
Basketball
Quincy vs. Paradise 7 p.m.
Loyalton in Portola 7 p.m.
Softball
CHS at Redding 2 & 4 p.m.
Tuesday, May 25
Baseball
CHS at Quincy 4 p.m.
Softball
CORE Butte at Quincy 4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 26
Basketball
Truckee in Portola 6 p.m.
Softball
CHS at Quincy 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 27
Baseball
Shasta at FRC 12 & 3 p.m.
Softball
Siskiyous at FRC 12 & 2 p.m.
Friday, May 28
Basketball
Rivalry game
Quincy at Portola 7 p.m.
Beach Volleyball
Marin at FRC 11 a.m. & 1 p.m.
Saturday, May 29
Basketball
Las Plumas at Quincy 3 p.m.
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks
Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
Tuesday, June 1
Basketball
Loyalton in Portola 7 p.m.
Softball
CHS at Quincy 1 & 3 p.m.
Wednesday, June 2
Basketball
Downieville in Quincy 6 p.m.
Portola in Truckee 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 3
Beach Volleyball
FRC at Cabrillo TBA
Softball
FRC at Shasta 12 & 2 p.m.
Friday, June 4
Basketball
Rivalry game
Quincy in Portola 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks and Nevada Outlaw Dwarf Cars, Battle Born Winged Sprints. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
Softball
FRC at Sierra 10:30 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.
Friday, June 18
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 19
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 17
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
Sunday, August 15
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks and Battle Born Winged Sprints. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
Saturday, August 28
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks and Battle Born Winged Sprints. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
Saturday, September 11
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks and Nevada Outlaw Dwarf Cars. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
Friday, September 24
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
UTV Race. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
Saturday, September 25
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
UTV Race. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.