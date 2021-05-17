Sports scores and schedules

Outdoor high school and college sporting events have been open to the public with masks and social distancing. Indoor sports have been put on the schedule for the final month of high school. Check with schools to see what safety precautions are being taken for game attendance. (NYR=Not yet reported)

Team stats

Feather River College

Baseball: 15-7 overall, 15-7 conference

Softball: 7-3 overall, 7-3 conference

Mountain Valley League

Portola High softball: 7-7 overall, 1-0 league

Shasta Cascade League

Quincy High softball: 14-1 overall, 0-0 league

5-Star League

Chester High softball: 0-12, 0-0

Mid-Valley League

Quincy High baseball: 6-5 overall, 2-2 league

Portola High baseball: 5-7 overall, 2-2 league

5-Star League

Chester High baseball: 7-3 overall, 0-0 league

Tuesday, May 11

Golf

Bailey Creek

Final scores

Portola 1st place with 26 points

Chester 2nd place with 22 points

Plumas Charter 3rd place with 19 points

Loyalton 4th place with 13.5 points

Quincy 5th place with 9.5 points

LHS Braden Armstrong 71

PHS Owen Bowling 83

Plumas Charter Ryan Hammerich 85

PHS James Sampson 87

Plumas Charter Carson Goss 89

PHS Jaden Bok 98

Plumas Charter Kaidyn Holland 98

CHS Colt Beres 102

CHS Jesse Townsend 103

Friday, May 7

Beach Volleyball

West Valley 3, FRC 2

West Valley 4, FRC 1

Wednesday, May 12

Baseball

Portola 18, Quincy 8

CHS 22, Burney 4

Softball

Burney 16, Chester 1

Quincy 8, Portola 2

Thursday, May 13

Baseball

FRC 7, Lassen 10

Lassen 6, FRC 5

Softball

Redwoods 5, FRC 2

Basketball

North Tahoe 81, Portola 59

Friday, May 14

Beach Volleyball

Cabrillo 5, FRC 0

Cabrillo 5, FRC 0

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

Dwarf Car Nationals 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Baseball

Portola 8, Loyalton 5

Softball

CORE Butte 7, Chester 17

Portola 2, Loyalton 3

Saturday, May 15

Car races

Dwarf Car Nationals 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Baseball

FRC 5, Lassen 4

FRC 3, Lassen 1

Softball

FRC 16, Shasta 0

Monday, May 17

Basketball

Portola at Quincy 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 18

Volleyball

Starts today

Baseball

CHS at Susanville 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 19

Portola in Loyalton 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 20

Baseball

Siskiyous at FRC 12 & 3 p.m.

Lassen at Quincy 4 p.m.

Softball

CORE Butte at Chester 2 & 4 p.m.

Lassen at Quincy noon

FRC at Redwoods 12 & 2 p.m.

Friday, May 21

Basketball

Portola in Downieville 6 p.m.

Baseball

Maxwell at Chester 2 and 4 p.m.

Beach Volleyball

FRC at West Valley noon & 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 22

Baseball

FRC at Butte 12 & 3 p.m.

QHS at Los Molinos 12 & 2:30 p.m.

Softball

Quincy at Los Molinos 12 & 2 p.m.

Butte at FRC 9 & 11 a.m.

Monday, May 24

Baseball

CHS at Redding 2 & 4 p.m.

Basketball

Quincy vs. Paradise 7 p.m.

Loyalton in Portola 7 p.m.

Softball

CHS at Redding 2 & 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 25

Baseball

CHS at Quincy 4 p.m.

Softball

CORE Butte at Quincy 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 26

Basketball

Truckee in Portola 6 p.m.

Softball

CHS at Quincy 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 27

Baseball

Shasta at FRC 12 & 3 p.m.

Softball

Siskiyous at FRC 12 & 2 p.m.

Friday, May 28

Basketball

Rivalry game

Quincy at Portola 7 p.m.

Beach Volleyball

Marin at FRC 11 a.m. & 1 p.m.

Saturday, May 29

Basketball

Las Plumas at Quincy 3 p.m.

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks

Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 1

Basketball

Loyalton in Portola 7 p.m.

Softball

CHS at Quincy 1 & 3 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2

Basketball

Downieville in Quincy 6 p.m.

Portola in Truckee 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 3

Beach Volleyball

FRC at Cabrillo TBA

Softball

FRC at Shasta 12 & 2 p.m.

Friday, June 4

Basketball

Rivalry game

Quincy in Portola 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks and Nevada Outlaw Dwarf Cars, Battle Born Winged Sprints. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Softball

FRC at Sierra 10:30 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.

Friday, June 18

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 19

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 17

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Sunday, August 15

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks and Battle Born Winged Sprints. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Saturday, August 28

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks and Battle Born Winged Sprints. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Saturday, September 11

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks and Nevada Outlaw Dwarf Cars. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Friday, September 24

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

UTV Race. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Saturday, September 25

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

UTV Race. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.