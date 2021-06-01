Sports scores and schedules
Outdoor high school sporting events have been open to the public with masks and social distancing. Indoor sports have been put on the schedule for the final month of High School. Check with schools to see what safety precautions are being taken for game attendance. (NYR=Not yet reported)
Team stats
Feather River College
Baseball: 19-9 overall
Softball: 14-4 overall
Beach Volleyball: 2-12 overall
Mountain Valley League
Portola High softball: 7-7 overall
Quincy High girl’s basketball: 2-4
Portola High girl’s basketball:1-0
Shasta Cascade League
Quincy High softball: 16-2 overall
5-Star League
Chester High softball: 2-14
Mid-Valley League
Quincy High baseball: 7-6 overall
Portola High baseball: 5-7 overall
Portola High boy’s basketball: 5-1
Quincy High boy’s basketball: 0-2
5-Star League
Chester High baseball: 10-5 overall
Monday, May 17
Basketball
Girls Portola 33, Quincy 27
Boys Portola 65, Quincy 60
Wednesday, May 19
Basketball
Boys Portola 54, Loyalton 15
Girls Portola 52, Loyalton 39
Beach Volleyball
West Valley 4, FRC 1
West Valley 3, FRC 2
Thursday, May 20
Baseball
FRC 10, Siskiyous 9
FRC 7, Siskiyous 6
Lassen 9, Quincy 0
Basketball
Quincy girls 43, Loyalton 32
Softball
Chester 8, CORE Butte 1
Chester 22, CORE Butte 11
Lassen 12, Quincy 0
FRC 7, Redwoods 6
FRC 11, Redwoods 3
Friday, May 21
Basketball
Loyalton girls 51, Quincy 45
Boys Portola 55, Downieville 30
Baseball
Chester 6, Maxwell 2
Chester 8, Maxwell 7
Saturday, May 22
Baseball
Butte 6, FRC 1
Butte 3, FRC 1
Softball
Quincy 19, Los Molinos 4
Quincy 10, Los Molinos 0
Butte 8, FRC 2
FRC 16, Butte 11
Monday, May 24
Baseball
Redding 13, Chester 3
CHS 15, Redding 13
Basketball
Paradise girls 43, Quincy 28
Portola girls 43, Loyalton 32
Portola boys 72, Loyalton 44
Softball
Redding 1, Chester 3
Redding 16, Chester 15
Tuesday, May 25
Baseball
Quincy 12, Chester 11
Volleyball
Loyalton in Quincy NYR
Wednesday, May 26
Basketball
Quincy girls 46, Loyalton 26
Truckee girls 49, Portola 48 OT
Thursday, May 27
Baseball
FRC 18, Shasta 5
FRC 11, Shasta 4
Softball
Siskiyous 5, FRC 2 bottom of the 7th
Siskiyous 7, FRC 7 bottom of the 4th
Friday, May 28
Basketball
Rivalry game
Portola girls 43, Quincy 26
Portola boys 51, Quincy 45
Beach Volleyball
FRC 4, Marin 1
FRC 5, Marin 0
Saturday, May 29
Basketball
Las Plumas boys at Quincy NYR
Monday, May 31
Basketball
Portola girls 55, Loyalton 39
Tuesday, June 1
Basketball
Loyalton boys in Portola 7 p.m.
Quincy girls in Winters 5:30 p.m.
Softball
CHS at Quincy 1 & 3 p.m.
FRC at Siskiyous noon & 2 p.m.
Volleyball
Portola in Quincy 5 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 2
Basketball
Downieville boys in Quincy 6 p.m.
Portola boys in Truckee 6 p.m.
Truckee girls in Portola 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 3
Beach Volleyball
FRC at Cabrillo TBA
Softball
FRC at Shasta 12 & 2 p.m.
Volleyball
Quincy in Loyalton 5:30 p.m.
Beach Volleyball
FRC at Cabrillo
Friday, June 4
Basketball
Rivalry game
Quincy girls in Portola 5:30 p.m.
Quincy boys in Portola 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Basketball
League Championships
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks and Nevada Outlaw Dwarf Cars, Battle Born Winged Sprints. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
Softball
FRC at Sierra 1:30 a.m. & 3:30 p.m.
Friday, June 18
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 19
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 17
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
Sunday, August 15
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks and Battle Born Winged Sprints. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
Saturday, August 28
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks and Battle Born Winged Sprints. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
Saturday, September 11
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks and Nevada Outlaw Dwarf Cars. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
Friday, September 24
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
UTV Race. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
Saturday, September 25
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
UTV Race. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
