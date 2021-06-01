Sports scores and schedules

Outdoor high school sporting events have been open to the public with masks and social distancing. Indoor sports have been put on the schedule for the final month of High School. Check with schools to see what safety precautions are being taken for game attendance. (NYR=Not yet reported)

Team stats

Feather River College

Baseball: 19-9 overall

Softball: 14-4 overall

Beach Volleyball: 2-12 overall

Mountain Valley League

Portola High softball: 7-7 overall

Quincy High girl’s basketball: 2-4

Portola High girl’s basketball:1-0

Shasta Cascade League

Quincy High softball: 16-2 overall

5-Star League

Chester High softball: 2-14

Mid-Valley League

Quincy High baseball: 7-6 overall

Portola High baseball: 5-7 overall

Portola High boy’s basketball: 5-1

Quincy High boy’s basketball: 0-2

5-Star League

Chester High baseball: 10-5 overall

Monday, May 17

Basketball

Girls Portola 33, Quincy 27

Boys Portola 65, Quincy 60

Wednesday, May 19

Basketball

Boys Portola 54, Loyalton 15

Girls Portola 52, Loyalton 39

Beach Volleyball

West Valley 4, FRC 1

West Valley 3, FRC 2

Thursday, May 20

Baseball

FRC 10, Siskiyous 9

FRC 7, Siskiyous 6

Lassen 9, Quincy 0

Basketball

Quincy girls 43, Loyalton 32

Softball

Chester 8, CORE Butte 1

Chester 22, CORE Butte 11

Lassen 12, Quincy 0

FRC 7, Redwoods 6

FRC 11, Redwoods 3

Friday, May 21

Basketball

Loyalton girls 51, Quincy 45

Boys Portola 55, Downieville 30

Baseball

Chester 6, Maxwell 2

Chester 8, Maxwell 7

Saturday, May 22

Baseball

Butte 6, FRC 1

Butte 3, FRC 1

Softball

Quincy 19, Los Molinos 4

Quincy 10, Los Molinos 0

Butte 8, FRC 2

FRC 16, Butte 11

Monday, May 24

Baseball

Redding 13, Chester 3

CHS 15, Redding 13

Basketball

Paradise girls 43, Quincy 28

Portola girls 43, Loyalton 32

Portola boys 72, Loyalton 44

Softball

Redding 1, Chester 3

Redding 16, Chester 15

Tuesday, May 25

Baseball

Quincy 12, Chester 11

Volleyball

Loyalton in Quincy NYR

Wednesday, May 26

Basketball

Quincy girls 46, Loyalton 26

Truckee girls 49, Portola 48 OT

Thursday, May 27

Baseball

FRC 18, Shasta 5

FRC 11, Shasta 4

Softball

Siskiyous 5, FRC 2 bottom of the 7th

Siskiyous 7, FRC 7 bottom of the 4th

Friday, May 28

Basketball

Rivalry game

Portola girls 43, Quincy 26

Portola boys 51, Quincy 45

Beach Volleyball

FRC 4, Marin 1

FRC 5, Marin 0

Saturday, May 29

Basketball

Las Plumas boys at Quincy NYR

Monday, May 31

Basketball

Portola girls 55, Loyalton 39

Tuesday, June 1

Basketball

Loyalton boys in Portola 7 p.m.

Quincy girls in Winters 5:30 p.m.

Softball

CHS at Quincy 1 & 3 p.m.

FRC at Siskiyous noon & 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Portola in Quincy 5 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2

Basketball

Downieville boys in Quincy 6 p.m.

Portola boys in Truckee 6 p.m.

Truckee girls in Portola 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 3

Beach Volleyball

FRC at Cabrillo TBA

Softball

FRC at Shasta 12 & 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Quincy in Loyalton 5:30 p.m.

Beach Volleyball

FRC at Cabrillo

Friday, June 4

Basketball

Rivalry game

Quincy girls in Portola 5:30 p.m.

Quincy boys in Portola 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Basketball

League Championships

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks and Nevada Outlaw Dwarf Cars, Battle Born Winged Sprints. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Softball

FRC at Sierra 1:30 a.m. & 3:30 p.m.

Friday, June 18

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 19

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 17

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Sunday, August 15

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks and Battle Born Winged Sprints. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Saturday, August 28

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks and Battle Born Winged Sprints. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Saturday, September 11

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks and Nevada Outlaw Dwarf Cars. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Friday, September 24

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

UTV Race. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Saturday, September 25

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

UTV Race. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Mari Erin Roth

Sports Editor

Feather Publishing Co. Inc.

Quincy, CA 95971

W (530) 283-0800 ext. 26

C (530) 927-7827

[email protected]