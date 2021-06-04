Sports scores and schedules
Outdoor high school sporting events have been open to the public with masks and social distancing. Indoor sports have been put on the schedule for the final month of High School. Check with schools to see what safety precautions are being taken for game attendance. (NYR=Not yet reported)
Team stats
Feather River College
Baseball: 19-9 overall
Softball: 15-5 overall
Beach Volleyball: 2-12 overall
Mountain Valley League
Quincy High girl’s basketball: 2-4
Portola High girl’s basketball: 1-0
Mid-Valley League
Portola High boy’s basketball: 6-1
Quincy High boy’s basketball: 1-3
Tuesday, May 25
Volleyball
Quincy 3, Loyalton 0
Tuesday, June 1
Basketball
Portola boys 70, Loyalton 50
Softball
FRC at Siskiyous NYR
Volleyball
Portola 3, Quincy 3
Wednesday, June 2
Basketball
Quincy boys 47, Downieville 37
Thursday, June 3
Beach Volleyball
FRC at Cabrillo NYR
Volleyball
Quincy in Loyalton 5:30 p.m.
Friday, June 4
Basketball
Rivalry game
Quincy girls in Portola 5:30 p.m.
Quincy boys in Portola 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Basketball
League Championships
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks and Nevada Outlaw Dwarf Cars, Battle Born Winged Sprints. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
Softball
FRC at Sierra 1:30 a.m. & 3:30 p.m.
Friday, June 18
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 19
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 17
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
Sunday, August 15
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks and Battle Born Winged Sprints. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
Saturday, August 28
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks and Battle Born Winged Sprints. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
Saturday, September 11
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks and Nevada Outlaw Dwarf Cars. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
Friday, September 24
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
UTV Race. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
Saturday, September 25
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
UTV Race. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.