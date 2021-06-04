Sports scores and schedules

Outdoor high school sporting events have been open to the public with masks and social distancing. Indoor sports have been put on the schedule for the final month of High School. Check with schools to see what safety precautions are being taken for game attendance. (NYR=Not yet reported)

Team stats

Feather River College

Baseball: 19-9 overall

Softball: 15-5 overall

Beach Volleyball: 2-12 overall

Mountain Valley League

Quincy High girl’s basketball: 2-4

Portola High girl’s basketball: 1-0

Mid-Valley League

Portola High boy’s basketball: 6-1

Quincy High boy’s basketball: 1-3

Tuesday, May 25

Volleyball

Quincy 3, Loyalton 0

Tuesday, June 1

Basketball

Portola boys 70, Loyalton 50

Softball

FRC at Siskiyous NYR

Volleyball

Portola 3, Quincy 3

Wednesday, June 2

Basketball

Quincy boys 47, Downieville 37

Thursday, June 3

Beach Volleyball

FRC at Cabrillo NYR

Volleyball

Quincy in Loyalton 5:30 p.m.

Friday, June 4

Basketball

Rivalry game

Quincy girls in Portola 5:30 p.m.

Quincy boys in Portola 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Basketball

League Championships

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks and Nevada Outlaw Dwarf Cars, Battle Born Winged Sprints. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Softball

FRC at Sierra 1:30 a.m. & 3:30 p.m.

Friday, June 18

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 19

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 17

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Sunday, August 15

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks and Battle Born Winged Sprints. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Saturday, August 28

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks and Battle Born Winged Sprints. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Saturday, September 11

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks and Nevada Outlaw Dwarf Cars. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Friday, September 24

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

UTV Race. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Saturday, September 25

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

UTV Race. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.