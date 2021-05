Sports scores and schedules keep coming

Outdoor high school sporting events are beginning to open to the public. As regulations change, the best plan is to check with schools to see what safety precautions are being taken for game attendance. (NYR=Not yet reported)

Team stats

Feather River College

Baseball: 9-5 overall, 9-5 conference

Softball: 6-3 overall, 6-3 conference

Mountain Valley League

Portola High softball: 6-3 overall, 1-0 league

Shasta Cascade League

Quincy High softball: 9-1 overall, 0-0 league

5-Star League

Chester High softball: 0-7, 0-0

Mid-Valley League

Quincy High baseball: 5-0 overall, 2-0 league

Portola High baseball: 1-5 overall, 0-2 league

Evergreen League

Greenville High baseball: 0-1 overall, 0-0 league

5-Star League

Chester High baseball: 4-1 overall, 0-0 league

Monday, May 3

Baseball

CHS 15, Portola 2

QHS 21, Loyalton 4

Softball

PHS 19, Chester 9

QHS 18, Loyalton 4

Tuesday, May 4

Baseball

GHS at Burney NYR

Loyalton at Quincy NYR

Wednesday, May 5

Tennis

QHS at Paradise 3 p.m.

Baseball

CHS at Quincy 4 p.m.

PHS at Loyalton 4 p.m.

Softball

CHS at Quincy 4 p.m.

PHS at Loyalton 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 6

Baseball

FRC at Shasta 12 & 3 p.m.

GHS at Portola 4 p.m.

Softball

FRC at Siskiyous 12 & 2 p.m.

Monday, May 7

Baseball

QHS at Chester 4 p.m.

Loyalton at Portola 4 p.m.

Softball

QHS at Chester 4 p.m.

Loyalton at PHS 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 8

Baseball

Shasta at FRC 12 & 3 p.m.

Monday, May 10

Tennis

Downieville at Quincy 3 p.m.

Baseball

Loyalton at Chester 4 p.m.

PHS at Quincy 4 p.m.

GHS at Redding 3 p.m.

Softball

Loyalton at Chester 4 p.m.

PHS at Quincy 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 11

Baseball

Redding at Quincy 4 p.m.

Softball

Redding at Quincy 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12

Baseball

CHS at Burney 4 p.m.

Softball

CHS at Burney 4 p.m.

QHS at Loyalton 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 13

Baseball

FRC at Lassen 12 & 3 p.m.

GHS at Portola 4 p.m.