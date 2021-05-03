Sports scores and schedules

Outdoor high school sporting events are beginning to open to the public. As regulations change, the best plan is to check with schools to see what safety precautions are being taken for game attendance. Compiled by Mari Erin Roth at [email protected]
Team stats
Feather River College
Baseball: 9-5 overall, 9-5 conference
Softball: 6-3 overall, 6-3 conference
Mountain Valley League
PHS softball: 5-3 overall, 1-0 league
Shasta Cascade League
QHS softball: 8-1 overall, 0-0 league
5-Star League
CHS softball: 0-7, 0-0
Mid-Valley League
QHS baseball: 3-0 overall, 2-0 league
PHS baseball: 1-4 overall, 0-2 league
Evergreen League
GHS baseball: 0-0 overall, 0-0 league
5-Star League
CHS baseball: 3-1 overall, 0-0 league
Monday, April 12
Softball
Loyalton 20, CHS 1
QHS 18, Portola 2
Wednesday, April 14
Baseball
Loyalton 16, CHS 4
Softball
QHS 9, Fall River 4
QHS 10, Fall River 0
Thursday, April 15
Baseball
FRC 8, Siskiyous 1
Siskiyous 16, FRC 4
Softball
FRC 6, Siskiyous 4
FRC 6, Sikiyous 1
Friday, April 16
Softball
PHS 16, Chester 7
QHS 6, Loyalton 5 (8XI)
Saturday, April 17
FRC 12, Siskiyous 7
Siskiyous 10, FRC 6
Monday, April 19
Baseball
CHS 16, Portola 11
QHS 12, Lassen 8
Softball
PHS 17, Chester 3
Lassen 13, QHS 2
Tuesday, April 20
Softball
QHS 14, Chester 0
Wednesday, April 21
Softball
PHS 29, CORE Butte 6
Thursday, April 22
Baseball
Butte 6, FRC 2
Butte 4, FRC 3
Softball
FRC 9, Redwoods 8
FRC 8, Redwoods 3
Friday, April 23
Baseball
CHS 13, Burney 0
Softball
Burney 18, Chester 13
Loyalton 9, Portola 5
Saturday, April 24
Baseball
FRC 8, Butte 5
Butte 5, FRC 4
Softball
Butte 1, FRC 0
FRC 4, Butte 3
Monday, April 26
Baseball
QHS 10, Portola 6
Tuesday, April 27
Softball
QHS 12, Portola 3
Wednesday, April 28
Baseball
CHS 7, Loyalton 6
QHS 19, Portola 13
Softball
Quincy 20, CORE Butte 0
Thursday, April 29
Baseball
FRC 4, Redwoods 3
FRC 12, Redwoods 6
Softball
Portola 20, North Tahoe 0
Monday, April 30
Baseball
PHS 6, Chester 4
Softball
PHS 13, Chester 6
QHS 12, Loyalton 0
Saturday, May 1
Baseball
FRC 26, Redwoods 0
FRC 14, Redwoods 5
Softball
FRC 9, Shasta 1
FRC 8, Shasta 0
Monday, May 3
Baseball
CHS at Portola 4 p.m.
QHS at Loyalton 4 p.m.
Softball
CHS at Portola 4 p.m.
QHS at Loyalton 4 p.m.
Tuesday, May 4
Baseball
GHS at Burney 4 p.m.
Loyalton at Quincy 4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 5
Tennis
QHS in Paradise 3 p.m.
Baseball
CHS at Quincy 4 p.m.
PHS at Loyalton 4 p.m.
Softball
CHS at Quincy 4 p.m.
PHS at Loyalton 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 6
Baseball
FRC at Shasta 12 & 3 p.m.
GHS at Redding 3 p.m.
Softball
FRC at Siskiyous 12 & 2 p.m.
Monday, May 7
Baseball
QHS at Chester 4 p.m.
Loyalton at Portola 4 p.m.
Softball
QHS at Chester 4 p.m.
Loyalton at PHS 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 8
Baseball
Shasta at FRC 12 & 3 p.m.
Monday, May 10
Tennis
Downieville at Quincy 3 p.m.
Baseball
Loyalton at Chester 4 p.m.
PHS at Quincy 4 p.m.
Softball
Loyalton at Chester 4 p.m.
PHS at Quincy 4 p.m.
Tuesday, May 11
Baseball
Redding at Quincy 4 p.m.
Softball
Redding at Quincy 4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 12
Baseball
CHS at Burney 4 p.m.
Softball
CHS at Burney 4 p.m.
QHS at Loyalton 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 13
Baseball
FRC at Lassen 12 & 3 p.m.
GHS at Portola 4 p.m.
Softball
Redwoods at FRC 12 & 2 p.m.
Friday, May 14
Baseball
PHS at Loyalton 4 p.m.
Softball
Chester at CORE Butte 4 p.m.
PHS at Loyalton 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 15
Baseball
Lassen at FRC 12 & 3 p.m.
Softball
FRC at Shasta 12 & 2 p.m.
Tuesday, May 18
Baseball
CHS at Susanville 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 20
Baseball
Siskiyous at FRC 12 & 3 p.m.
GHS at Chester 4 p.m.
Lassen at Quincy 4 p.m.
Softball
Lassen at Quincy 4 p.m.
FRC at Redwoods 12 & 2 p.m.
Friday, May 21
Baseball
Maxwell at Chester 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 22
Baseball
FRC at Butte 12 & 3 p.m.
QHS at Los Molinos 12 & 2:30 p.m.
Softball
Quincy at Los Molinos 12 & 2 p.m.
Butte at FRC 9 & 11 a.m.
Monday, May 24
Baseball
CHS at Redding 2 & 4 p.m.
Softball
CHS at Redding 2 & 4 p.m.
Tuesday, May 25
Softball
CORE Butte at Quincy 4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 26
Softball
CHS at Quincy 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 27
Baseball
Shasta at FRC 12 & 3 p.m.
Softball
Siskiyous at FRC 12 & 2 p.m.
Tuesday, June 1
Softball
CHS at Quincy 1 & 3 p.m.
Thursday, June 3
Softball
FRC at Shasta 12 & 2 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Softball
FRC at Sierra 10:30 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.
