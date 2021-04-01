Spring economic summit highlights wildfire resiliency efforts

The North State Planning and Development Collective at California State University, Chico, announces its Spring Economic Summit — “Resilient North State!” — planned virtually for Thursday, April 15, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Hear from leading agencies on the forefront of resiliency efforts, and learn about best practices and innovative programs happening across the North State.

Plumas County will be represented by its Fire Safe Council, as well as Feather River College.

Panelists include representatives from Rural County Representatives of California, California Association for Local Economic Development (CALED). Sierra Business Council, Butte County Resource Conservation District, Paradise Recreation and Park District, Butte and Plumas County Fire Safe Councils, CSU, Ecological Reserves, Butte College, Shasta College, Feather River College, Sierra Pacific Industries, 3Core EDC and The Watershed Center. Dr. Gayle Hutchinson, President, California State University, Chico and Jason Schwenkler, Executive Director of the North State Planning and Development Collective will provide opening remarks.

Cost to attend is $25. For a full agenda and link to register, visit https://www.nspdc.csuchico.edu/#/ced/events/regionalsummits

Brought to you by the North State Planning and Development Collective at California State University, Chico. Sponsored in part by North State Together and the Powered by California Community College initiative. For sponsorship or event information, email [email protected]