There are several annual events in the Lake Almanor basin that are almost as accurate as the calendars that adorn our office walls. Sure enough, one of those has happened this first weekend of March. Just 10 days before the first official day of spring, the return of our local Sandhill cranes for their spring nesting confirms that spring is not far away. Several pairs have been seen, but these two tarried long enough to actually get a picture. Photo by Gregg Scott