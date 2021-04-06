News 

Spring road clearing continues at Lassen Volcanic

Editor

Spring road clearing continues in the southwest area of Lassen Volcanic National Park through lower-than-average snow depths. On March 24, snow depth at Lake Helen was 68 percent of average at 114.5 inches or 9.5 feet.

“Visitors should be prepared for over-snow travel in most areas of the park,” said Superintendent Jim Richardson. “However, cleared sections of the highway that are not yet open to vehicles, offer a great opportunity to hike or bike through the snowy landscape.”

Visitors can currently hike or bike a 10-mile section of the park highway between Loomis Plaza and Devastated Area and a 1.5-mile section between Kohm Yah-mah-nee Visitor Center and Windy Point (0.5 mile beyond Sulphur Works). Both sections of highway remain closed to vehicles until conditions allow. View a map of road clearing progress and the status of road sections at go.nps.gov/lavo/snowclearing or learn more about Hike and Bike the Highway at go.nps.gov/HBH.

The winter entrance fee remains $10 through April 15 and then returns to $30 through Nov. 30. Entrance is free to all national parks on Saturday, April 17, in celebration of the start of National Park Week. Learn more at go.nps.gov/NPW.

Kohm Yah-mah-nee Visitor Center is open Wednesday through Sunday through April 30 and then daily beginning May 1. The park store is open during building hours. Limited food and supplies are available weekends only between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Enjoy your visit to Lassen Volcanic in the winter season by being prepared. Check the weather forecast, dress in layers, and carry food and water. Stow a shovel, blankets, and tire chains in your vehicle and expect winter road conditions. Fill up your gas tank before entering the park; there is no gas available between November and May.

Conditions change quickly in the spring season at Lassen Volcanic National Park. Visitors are encouraged to check current conditions—including where you can go and what you can do—before visiting at go.nps.gov/lavo/current.

