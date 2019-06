St. John’s Catholic Church in Quincy will host Bingo this Saturday, June 22. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the games begin at 6:15 p.m.

Dinner will be available for $6 and snacks and non-alcoholic beverages will be sold.

Buy in/donation is $10 and includes several cards with blackout included. Additional cards will be available for a small charge.

St. John’s Catholic Church is located at 176 Lawrence St. For information, call Tom, 283-9338.