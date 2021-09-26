State school superintendent to visit Greenville, Chester on Monday

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will visit several schools in Plumas County as well as meet with education leaders and community officials to welcome students back and celebrate the first day of in-person instruction for Greenville Elementary School students on Monday, Sept. 27.

Superintendent Thurmond will first welcome Greenville Elementary School students and their families back to school as they have been relocated to attend classes at the Taylorsville campus due to devastation to infrastructure and utilities in the Greenville community and surrounding area.

From there, he will travel through the devastated center of Greenville and then visit both Chester Elementary School and Chester Junior/High School in Chester to learn about the impacts of the Dixie Fire on schools and the surrounding community. Superintendent Thurmond will distribute donations of gift cards that may be used for food, gas, hotel, or other needs by families affected by the wildfire as provided by the Californians Dedicated to Education Foundation’s (CDEF) Emergency Response Fund.

“We are all experiencing the devastating effects of climate change, and these horrific wildfires—on top of a global pandemic—have tested the resolve of many of our rural communities,” said Thurmond. “We stand with these communities and will continue to be resilient and work to secure needed resources for recovery and to ensure the safety of educators and students.”

Earlier this month, Superintendent Thurmond delivered donations and met with educational leaders, families, students, and officials affected by the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County.

Superintendent Thurmond is visiting schools across the state to uplift the incredible work and resilience of educators, students, families, and community partners as schools struggle with reopening for in-person learning and the threat of wildfires.

Donations to CDEF disaster relief can be made on the CDEF GoFundMe page.