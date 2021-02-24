Stewardship Council public board meeting

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Pacific Forest and Watershed Lands Stewardship Council Board of Directors will hold a public board meeting from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this meeting will be held via live webcast. For webcast registration information please visit our website at www.stewardshipcouncil.org .

The agenda will be posted to our website on February 24, 2021, and includes updates and important actions regarding the Land Conservation Program and other matters.

For additional information, please call (916) 297-6660, visit www.stewardshipcouncil.org, e-mail [email protected], or submit written requests to:

Pacific Forest and Watershed Lands Stewardship Council

3300 Douglas Blvd. Ste. 250

Roseville, CA 95661