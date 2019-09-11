Street Rod Extravaganza at Chester Park highlights classic cars

One of the most anticipated events of the summer season is the Street Rod Extravaganza car show, sponsored by the Almanor Recreation and Park District in coordination with board member Gage Wade, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14, in Chester Community Park, starting at 7 a.m. and continuing until 4 p.m.

The 33rd annual Extravaganza is expected to bring together hundreds of locals and non-locals alike to view dozens of extraordinary classic and vintage cars lined up to compete for one-of-a-kind trophies made out of car parts for the winners in the various categories.

Registration is available at the ARPD building at 101 Meadowbrook Loop, from 4 to 6 p.m., on Friday evening the day before the car show. Or register online in advance at Eventbrite.com or download a registration form at www.yourarpd.org.

Organizers have opened the popular Street Rod Extravaganza to a wide class of vehicles, including tricked out newer model automobiles, Rat Rods, as well as awesome motorcycles.

Award categories for the Street Rod Extravaganza include Best of Show; Viewer’s Choice, Ladies Choice and Kid’s Choice, Most Patriotic, Best Rat Rod along with a number of honorable mentions.

The day of the show is an opportunity for car enthusiasts to mingle with friends and neighbors and to talk shop, while displaying their beloved vintage hot rods and classic automobiles. A number of car aficionados drive hundreds of miles to enter their vehicles, some from outside the state.

This year’s musical performance is by SideFX, starting at 10 a.m. Waganupa Brewing of Lake Almanor will offer microbrews to satisfy the thirst of those in attendance.

Known to many locals, Paisan’s Mobile Kitchen will be on hand serving up a variety of great sandwiches and other items for lunch, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Separately, ARPD volunteers will tender a no-host bar serving sangria and margaritas.

Proceeds from registration fees and beverage and food sales are used to help the nonprofit ARPD fund many of its community recreational programs held during the year.

Poker Run & Walk

Registered street rodders will have the opportunity to enter the Poker Run, which involves making a number of stops at various businesses around Lake Almanor and picking playing cards to form a winning hand — and somewhat whimsically — an award for the worst hand, too.

Those who choose not to drive around the lake, but want to join in on the fun can enter the Poker Walk instead, also open to the public for $10 per hand, plus $5 for each additional hand. Everyone is also encouraged to buy tickets for a 50/50 drawing.

According to Wade it takes a lot of hard work and dedication to set up the Street Rod Extravaganza, which includes the efforts of ARPD board members Susan España, David Slusher and Shane Bergmann, plus many community volunteers.

If interested in helping out on the day of the event by manning stations to hand out poker chips, serve beverages and food, or to register your car for the show, call Wade at 953-9611.