Student arraigned for threat; community safety meeting tonight at GHS

The Plumas County Sheriff released a brief statement noting a response to Greenville High School where a student was “taken into custody and charged with making criminal threats,” on Jan 23. He was released to the county’s probation department. Requests for further information were referred to the district attorney’s office. Because the individual involved is a juvenile, access to details is limited, but Plumas County District Attorney David Hollister released the following information.

“During the morning of Jan. 23, a 15-year-old student in Greenville made certain comments during school which were taken as threatening in nature towards the students and faculty at the school. The incident was quickly reported to school administrators who promptly followed threat protocol.

“Law enforcement was notified and immediately responded. Appropriate initial interviews and searches occurred the same day. With the exception of a brief handwritten note, no evidence was discovered indicating any further steps were undertaken in furtherance of the reported threat. That is, no weapons or writings or other items of evidence were found indicating an intention to act on the threat.

“The juvenile was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of criminal threats. The arraignment in juvenile court occurred Jan. 27, with the next court date being set for Feb. 3.

“The juvenile remains in the custody of the Plumas County Probation Department during this time. The investigation is continuing and involved parties will be contacted as soon as practical and so as not to compromise the investigation or harm individuals’ rights.

“I am grateful for the continued assistance and cooperation of Sheriff Todd Johns and the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office, the Probation Department, our School District Administration and, most importantly, the students (and their families) and faculty of Greenville High School.”

The Plumas Unified School District announced that a community safety forum will be held at Greenville High School tonight, Jan. 29, at 6 p.m. District Attorney Hollister plans to attend that event with other county leaders.