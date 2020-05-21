Student athlete receives conference award

Simpson University women’s soccer player Paige Reed received the 2019 California Pacific Conference Champions of Character Award.

Reed is a midfielder and a graduate of Chester High School. Her major is Prenursing – Undeclared.

The California Pacific Conference Champions of Character award is selected by each institution’s head coach to recognize the student-athlete who best represents the five core values of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics: Respect, Responsibility, Integrity, Sportsmanship, and Servant-Leadership.

For more information about Simpson University athletics, visit simpsonredhawks.com. Simpson University is located in Redding.