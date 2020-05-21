Friday, May 22, 2020
Latest:
Plumas News

Plumas News

Plumas County News

Portola Reporter
Indian Valley Record
Feather River Bulletin
Chester Progressive
News 

Student athlete receives conference award

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

Simpson University women’s soccer player Paige Reed received the 2019 California Pacific Conference Champions of Character Award.

Reed is a midfielder and a graduate of Chester High School. Her major is Prenursing – Undeclared.

The California Pacific Conference Champions of Character award is selected by each institution’s head coach to recognize the student-athlete who best represents the five core values of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics: Respect, Responsibility, Integrity, Sportsmanship, and Servant-Leadership.

For more information about Simpson University athletics, visit simpsonredhawks.com. Simpson University is located in Redding.

More News