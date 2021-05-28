News 

Students celebrate Homecoming week at Portola High School with dress up days

Lauren

It’s Tiger Homecoming week at Portola Junior/Senior High School, and this year the theme chosen was Triumphant Tunes. Students and staff dressed up in fun costumes all through the week, kicking the week off with the song Here Comes the Sun by the Beatles and a 1960’s theme. Tuesday had everyone in a time warp from the 1970’s, and Wednesday brought the 1980’s back to Portola for the day. Thursday had a country theme to the tune If You are Going Through Hell by Rodney Adkins, and Friday had everyone showing their purple pride.

