Stump Fire: 700 acres and 35 percent contained

The Stump Fire, burning on the Lassen National Forest, is now 700 acres and 35 percent contained, with 296 personnel battling the blaze from the ground. Air support assists as needed.

Crews are working on containment lines. The fire has stayed within the mapped area with no spot fires crossing Highway 36. The public is asked to be aware when traveling through the area and not stop to take photos.

The fire broke out at about 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, near Childs Meadow, west of Chester, near the junction of Highways 36 and 172.

The cause of the fire is unknown.