Summer soccer camp sign-ups happening now

The Central Plumas Recreation and Park District is now accepting registrations for the 2019 Youth Soccer Camp being held at Feather River College on Monday, July 22, through Thursday, July 25.

This hands-on instructional camp will teach soccer fundamentals in a fun, recreational atmosphere. The FRC Soccer coaching staff, along with several current players, will be leading the camp focused on individual skill development as well as game strategy and team play. Participants ages 5 to 17 are welcome and will be placed according to age and skill level.

“We want to encourage all participants, no matter their skill level, to come sign up for this fun and exciting camp,” stated camp coordinator Kyle Stone. “This is a great way to refresh soccer skills for the upcoming fall season and develop further as a player.”

Registrations for soccer camp are available at the CPRPD office, 34 Fairground Road, or online at cprpd.com under the “Programs & Activities” page.

Call the Recreation District at 283-3278 for more information on the Youth Soccer Camp and other CPRPD programs.