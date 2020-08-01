Supervisor provides update on those displaced by fire and how you can help

Plumas County Supervisor Lori Simpson, who represents the Quincy area, released this information today, Aug. 1, related to some of the aftermath of Wednesday’s fire that destroyed the crisis center and other stuctures:

Downtown Trailer Park Update: Mobile Home Parks fall under the authority of the State of California Housing and Community Development (HUD) A state inspector was here yesterday touring the park with county officials. The fire investigation is still ongoing. Three units in the park were burned down with another empty lot burned for a total of four lots. The electrical system for the park is in violation, the park is shut down and residents displaced until further notice.