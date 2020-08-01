Sunday, August 2, 2020
Residents of the The Downtown Trailer Park adjacent to the site of the July 29 fire have had to evacuate; there are ways the public can help. Photo by Steve Peay

Supervisor provides update on those displaced by fire and how you can help

Debra Moore, Managing Editor
Plumas County Supervisor Lori Simpson, who represents the Quincy area, released this information today, Aug. 1, related to some of the aftermath of Wednesday’s fire that destroyed the crisis center and other stuctures:
Downtown Trailer Park Update: Mobile Home Parks fall under the authority of the State of California Housing and Community Development (HUD) A state inspector was here yesterday touring the park with county officials. The fire investigation is still ongoing. Three units in the park were burned down with another empty lot burned for a total of four lots. The electrical system for the park is in violation, the park is shut down and residents displaced until further notice.
If you would like to help the displaced residents please contact PCIRC Cathy Raymeyer at 530-591-5697 or email [email protected] Some are staying at Gold Pan Lodge temporarily. Ready to eat food can be dropped off at the office, they have no cooking facilities, but do have a fridge and microwave in rooms. The residents were also provided $100 grocery cards.
If you know of any places they can stay for a longer period of time please contact PCIRC at 530-591-5697
Cash donations will help with finding shelter and other necessities for the displaced residents. Please earmark for Downtown Trailer Park Residents for funds to go directly to their needs. Donate here If you’re able to help, the most immediate need is financial.
Here’s how to donate:
Preferred: Send checks to PCIRC c/o Ohana House, PO Box 3005, Quincy, CA 95971
Preferred: Donate at Plumas Bank or U.S. Bank
Donate through PayPal on PCIRC’s website: pcirc1.org/donate

