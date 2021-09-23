Supervisors to hold special meeting Sept. 24

The Plumas County Board of Supervisors will conduct a special meeting Friday, Sept. 24, to discuss issues related to the Dixie Fire and the county budget.

The board will be asked to accept a $5 million advance from the state to pay costs associated with the Dixie Fire to pay for expenses associated with the Dixie Fire. A portion of the money — $750,000 would fund the Disaster Recovery Operation Center, also known as DROC.

Additionally the board will open public hearings on the county’s 2021-2022 budget.

The public is invited to attend via zoom or the livestream broadcast on the county’s home page.