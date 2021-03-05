Sweet treats help fund Plumas to the Pacific

Quincy residents’ love of ice cream led to an impressive donation for local fifth-graders.

Toy Store/The Scoop owner Matt Kitchens donated 50 percent of all ice cream sales and 10 percent of all store sales for one week, resulting in a $1,081 donation to Quincy Elementary School fifth-graders who will take the annual Plumas to the Pacific trip as sixth-graders. Last year, the event raised $800 for this year’s trip.

Fifth-grade parent Matt Warren said he appreciated the generosity of Kitchens, who supported the event, even though the toy store owner doesn’t have a fifth-grader.

When Kitchens asked why he would make the donation, he said simply, “Because we can,” before adding that he thinks it’s an important opportunity for the kids to learn about watersheds.

As part of the fund-raising effort, the entire fifth-grade class ventured down to the Toy Store to select their favorite flavor – courtesy of class parents.

Kitchens presented an oversized check to the students March 5.