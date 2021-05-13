Tahoe National Forest provides campground update

The U.S. Forest Service is testing water systems and assessing and removing hazardous trees from Tahoe National Forest campgrounds in preparation for the summer season. In addition, downed winter trees –heavy in some areas due to wind events –are being removed from campgrounds, recreation sites, roads, and trails by recreation managers and firefighters.

Truckee and Sierraville/ Highway 89

Goose Meadow campground is open for reservations beginning May 14.

The upper gate on the Sawtooth Road opens May 13.

All lower elevation trails surrounding Truckee are open and free of snow.

Prosser/Boca/ Stampede Reservoirs

Donner Summit/Interstate-80

Onion Valley campground open.

Castle Valley remains closed.

The Pacific Crest Trail is still inaccessible/closed.

Foresthill/Sugar Pine Reservoir

Robinson campground is closed for season

French Meadows

The U.S. Forest Service is working on clearing downed trees and assessing damage from a winter wind event near French Meadows. This may result in delayed openings to campgrounds and other recreation facilities.

A planned prescribed fire Sunday, May 16 -Thursday, May 20 may result in closures to the Western States Trail in the French Meadows area as well as delays on Forest Service roads.

Highway 20/ Bowman Lake Road

White Cloud campground is open.

Grouse campground is still closed.

Bullards Bar Reservoir

Highway 49/Sierra Buttes

Union Flat and Wild Plum campgrounds are open along Highway 49, as is the Loganville dump station.

Sierra, Chapman, and Yuba Pass campgrounds will be closed for the season.

Diablo, Berger, and Packsaddle campgrounds are open in the Lakes Basin area.

The Downieville trail system has heavy but patchy snow drifts starting at approximately 6300’ elevation. Shuttles from Packer Saddle are not yet available.

The Tahoe National Forest is asking visitors to please recreate responsibly so we all can enjoy the beautiful landscape of the Tahoe National Forest for years to come.

Responsible recreation means:

Make sure your campfire is out before you leave: douse with water, stir, and feel for warmth. Repeat the steps above as necessary.

ampfires must be attended at all times; California Campfire Permits are required. No trashcan? It’s your responsibility to pack out all trash when you leave, including toilet paper when no restroom facilities exist.

Most campsites are booked in advance –you may not secure a campground without a reservation. To reserve a Tahoe National Forest campsite, please visit recreation.gov.

