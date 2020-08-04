Targeting trout in deep water on Almanor

Lake Almanor

Many thanks to Almanor Fishing Association for providing updates and fishing details observed and experienced on the lake, specifically John Crotty.

Our summer weather pattern continues here in Plumas County, we received some afternoon thunderstorm storms this past week with close to an inch of rain recorded in the Prattville area. We will see cooler temps this week with highs reaching the mid 80s and overnight lows dropping into the high 40s. Water temps continue to hover around the mid-70 mark; clarity is unchanged at 15-18’ and we saw a one foot drop in lake level in July.

Fishing is unchanged as fishermen continue to target trout in deeper water. Slow trolling crawlers and plastics at 1 mph off the bottom is the top choice. “Start your day in the popular haunts, Rec #1 to Big Cove, Big Springs, Rec #2 to the Peninsula and off the East shore early and get off the water by noon when the bite dies,” suggests Crotty. “Boats on anchor are picking up a few fish over springs drifting crickets, king worms, crawlers and the cricket/meal worm combo.”

Hamilton branch remains your best chance to catch fish from shore, crickets, crawlers and power bait work well at the branch. Bass fishing pressure remains light.

All roads leading to Almanor are open with delays up to 20 minutes on Highway 36. Crews are still mopping up the Hog fire and crews are fighting the Stump fire around Mineral.

Most campgrounds are open and afternoon storms are not expected in the coming week.

Lake Davis

The Annual Father’s Day Weekend Fishing Derby is rescheduled to the Saturday of Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 5. “We sincerely hope you will be able to join us for a fun filled day with family and friends and raising money for our local Volunteer Fire Department,” said Jim Graham at J&J Grizzly Store. As a side note, Saturday, Sept. 5 is the second free fishing day in California.

Send your fishing stories and pictures to [email protected] for inclusion in this regular article.