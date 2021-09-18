News 

Taylorsville Post Office reopens

Editor

The Taylorsville Post Office will resume regular mail delivery and retail operations after temporarily closing due to mandatory evacuations associated with the Dixie Fire.

Other Plumas County Post Offices  — Canyon Dam and Greenville — will remain temporarily closed. Those postal customers can pick up their mail at the Quincy Post Office located at 222 Lawrence St.

Customers retrieving mail at these sites are instructed to provide photo ID for mail pick-up.

Many retail services including temporary forwards, stamps and more are also available anytime, online at USPS.com

 

