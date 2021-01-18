Teachers receive their first round of vaccine

By Debra Moore

[email protected]

Plumas County educators spent part of this past Saturday receiving their first dose of the Moderna vaccine to help protect them from COVID-19.

Jan. 16 marked the first of four such events for teachers and others who work directly with students throughout the county. Sixty of the 130 doses allocated for education were administered at the Mormon church in Quincy. It’s a convenient location — just across the road from Plumas District Hospital.

Though 130 doses have been reserved for education — that includes Feather River College, Plumas Unified School District, Plumas Charter, the preschools and daycare providers. As of Friday, Plumas Unified Superintendent Terry Oestreich said 37 teachers who wanted vaccinations were unable to secure one of the 130 slots available to receive the first dose of the vaccine. She was working with other staff to give their slots to teaching staff.

It’s unknown when more vaccine will be made available to that sector as Public Health pivots this week to vaccinating those who are 75-plus. There are 200 doses to go around and seniors can make reservations beginning tomorrow morning at 8:30 a.m. (See details in flier below.) Though the state has opened the window for those 65-plus to receive the vaccine, Public Health spokeswoman Lori Beatley said that there isn’t enough supply at this time.

Each week, Public Health requests the maximum allocation that it can, and then must wait until the state announces what it will actually send to the county before vaccine plans can be made. The situation is not unique to Plumas — demand is far outpacing supply throughout the state and the country.

Plumas County Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Satterfield said that as of Saturday, 785 individuals had been vaccinated in the county, exceeding a state target of 564 based on population. Statewide nearly 1.2 million doses were given as of Jan. 15. Satterfield said that Plumas is 39 percent above the state average as it pertains to percentage of population vaccinated.