Teen center open house, opening day cancelled

Plumas County Public Health announced this afternoon that a new teen center set to open next week in Quincy has been postponed, as has the open house planned for this week.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the opening of The Plumas Youth Undivided Teen Center has sadly been postponed,” read the notice released April 12. “We sincerely apologize to the community for this delay. We are doing our best to overcome the challenges and thank you for your patience.”

It’s hoped that if successful, teen centers could be established in other communities as well.

The project is a collaboration between the Plumas County Public Health Agency, Plumas County Probation, and Plumas County Behavioral Health.

The teen center will offer a variety of activities including crafts, video games, board games, jam sessions, tutoring, youth advocacy, wi-fi, and offer computers for homework use. Sprinkled in, staff and other community leaders will offer workshops on healthy living habits, alcohol and other drug prevention, tobacco-use prevention and skill building.