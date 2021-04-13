News 

Teen center open house, opening day cancelled

Editor

Plumas County Public Health announced this afternoon that a new teen center set to open next week in Quincy has been postponed, as has the open house planned for this week.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the opening of The Plumas Youth Undivided Teen Center has sadly been postponed,” read the notice released April 12. “We sincerely apologize to the community for this delay. We are doing our best to overcome the challenges and thank you for your patience.”

It’s hoped that if successful, teen centers could be established in other communities as well.

The project is a collaboration between the Plumas County Public Health Agency, Plumas County Probation, and Plumas County Behavioral Health.

The teen center will offer a variety of activities including crafts, video games, board games, jam sessions, tutoring, youth advocacy, wi-fi, and offer computers for homework use. Sprinkled in, staff and other community leaders will offer workshops on healthy living habits, alcohol and other drug prevention, tobacco-use prevention and skill building.

 

Related Posts

April 12: Public Health announces just 1 new case

Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, April 12, that there is one new case to report. The…

Investigation continues into April 8 shooting

Editor

The investigation into the April 8 shooting on Pioneer Road near the fairgrounds in Quincy is ongoing. Plumas News asked…

New physician’s assistant joins Seneca team

Editor

Seneca Healthcare District welcomes Sonia Troxell PA-C to the Lake Almanor Clinic in Chester. Sonia will be working directly with…

Yes, it’s smokey – PNF continues underburns

Editor

Plumas National Forest firefighters are continuing with the Big Hill underburn project (Unit 20) east of Lee Summit. Residents in…

Highway 70 reopens near Lee Summit

Editor

Caltrans District 2 is reporting that traffic is returning to normal following a four-vehicle collision this morning, April 12, on…

Quincy VFW honors Scott Quade

Editor

By Meg Upton [email protected]  The Quincy Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3825 honored local veterans advocate Scott Quade in recognition…