Telehealth grant supports video visits

Plumas District Hospital has been awarded a $41,100 grant from Health Net to support the expansion of telehealth services.

The grant funds will be used to expand video visits at Plumas District Hospital’s rural health clinics, which is a key tool in providing safe access and continuity of care for patients at home.

“Video visits have become an effective way for health care providers to care for their patients during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said JoDee Read, the hospital’s chief executive officer.

The funds will be used for telehealth infrastructure (computers, headsets and webcams). Telehealth minimizes disruption of health care services, and protects patients and providers at a time when social distancing is important.

