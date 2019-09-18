Temporary area, road and trail closures at Diamond Mountain

For the 36th consecutive year, selected roads and off-highway vehicle trails in the Diamond Mountain Limited Vehicular Access Area will be closed to motorized vehicles before and during deer hunting season within Zone X-6A.

The motor vehicle restriction goes into effect Saturday, Sept. 28, and continues through Sunday, Oct. 20.

Partners in this successful effort to provide a more primitive hunting experience include Plumas County Fish & Game Commission, California Department of Fish & Wildlife and Plumas National Forest.

The motor vehicle restriction is due to the volume of vehicles in deer hunting areas during the deer season and the effects of motor vehicles on deer behavior.

While motorized vehicles are prohibited on all roads and trails in the area during this closure, some activities are exempt from the order. For the purposes of this Order, a wheelchair is not considered a motorized vehicle.

This area is outside of the Walker Fire closure area.

Please visit the Plumas National Forest’s website to view the forest closure order No. 05-11-02-19-05 and associated map, www.fs.usda.gov/plumas. See “Alerts & Warnings.” For more information about the forest order, what activities are exempt or to obtain a hard copy of the map, contact the Mt. Hough Ranger District at 283-0555.