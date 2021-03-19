Temporary campground closure to protect bald eaglet

A section of the Wyandotte Campground in the Plumas National Forest is temporarily closed to protect a bald eagle nesting territory in the vicinity of Little Grass Valley Reservoir, 50 miles northeast of Oroville in Plumas County. The remainder of the campground and other nearby campgrounds will not be affected by this closure.

The closure has been in effect for almost two decades and has helped a bald eagle pair to successfully nest and raise young, contributing to the sustained recovery for this species. Bald eagles are particularly sensitive to disturbances during their nesting phase.

The closure area includes the north loops of the Wyandotte Campground (accessed by Forest Service roads #22N57YA & B), on the southern section of the reservoir. The closure is in effect until July 15, 2021.

For more information, please contact the Feather River Ranger District at (530) 534-6500. A map and copy of Forest Order #05-11-03-21-05 may be found at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/plumas/alerts-notices .