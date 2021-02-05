Testing and vaccinations dominate; PDH tests 120 FRC students

Testing and vaccinations continue to be the dual priorities of the Plumas County Public Health Agency.

Mass testing events are scheduled for each of the next four Saturdays: Feb. 6, Portola; Feb. 13, Greenville; Feb. 20, Portola; and Feb. 27, Chester. Dates and locations can be found in the flier below.

Plumas District Hospital conducted testing for approximately 120 Feather River College students earlier this week — a mixture of athletes and students who will be taking classes on campus. FRC President Kevin Trutna reported that all tests came back negative.

As for vaccinations, as of Feb. 6, the hospitals had vaccinated 1,255 Plumas residents or 6.5 percent of the population. It’s planned that 500 doses will be administered next week, which will include three clinics for those who are 75 and older. Public Health will use information from its vaccination portal to make appointments for those who are eligible. As of now, there are 850 individuals eligible, so obviously there is a shortfall. The public is encouraged to sign up at that site or to call 530-283-6188 if they don’t have internet access.