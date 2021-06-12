The adventure begins for the QHS Class of 2021

By Debra Moore

“The Adventure Begins” is an apt theme for a commencement ceremony that marks the next chapter for the 38 Quincy High School seniors who received their diplomas Friday evening, June 11, at Feather River College.

The wind blew a cold breeze but that didn’t put a chill on the evening’s festivities carried out with social distancing protocols in place.

Staff and administrators entered the Joe Brennan Stadium accompanied by John Lennon’s “Imagine” followed by the graduates walking in to the familiar strains of “Pomp and Circumstance.” Among the first to enter were senior class president Sarah Hoffman, who served as the night’s Mistress of Ceremonies, and Nick Caiazzo and Sabina Winter, the class valedictorian and salutatorian respectively.

Tristan McMichael, the recipient of many music scholarships this year, led those assembled in the National Anthem.

Hoffman greeted the audience and introduced school board representatives Leslie Edlund and JoDee Read, as well as Kristy Warren, the school district’s assistant superintendent. Also on the podium were Principal Tom Brown and Registrar Janet Radtke, who introduced the graduates as they entered the stadium as well as announced their names when they received their diplomas.

Hoffman thanked all of the Quincy High School staff and singled out class advisors Lindsay Vert and Matt McMorrow for special recognition.

Golden Grad Don Penland, a member of the QHS class of 1971, recalled his own graduation 50 years ago that was held in the boys gym and featured Judge Stanley Young as the guest speaker. He said he hoped the class of 2021 would return in 2071 and reunite with their classmates.

Hoffman returned to the microphone and reminded her classmates that “this year was hard as we all know.” It was even delayed due to the fires that ravaged the county last summer and fall. And there was COVID. “But look at us now,” she said, adding that the result has been deepened friendships and a resilience. “Resilient that’s the word that I would use to describe this class.” She concluded her remarks with the evening’s theme: “This really is where the adventure begins.”

Salutatorian Sabina Winter reminisced about some standout moments of their years together, drawing laughter from her classmates. Then she turned serious. “I’m sorry that this year was not what we had imagined but have still made the most of it,” she said. “We have been able to have all of our sports seasons, prom and even our senior trip. Our time at QHS is coming to an end, I mean we have 15 minutes left, and we have made the most of our past four years, especially this last week.”

Winter also thanked the staff and parents for all of their support before quoting Anne Frank: “What a wonderful thought it is that some of the best days of our lives haven’t even happened yet.”

Valedictorian Nick Caiazzo said he never really took people seriously when they said “time goes by so fast” but now he knows what they mean. “I always thought I would find myself saying ‘we are finally here,’ but instead, I am always thinking, “are we already here?’” He also reminisced about time with his classmates, looking back at the past 13 years together. But he also addressed the struggles the class faced. “We helped each other break out of our comfort zones and adapt to the big and scary high school after coming from our small, comforting elementary school, and we found a way to connect with each other and better ourselves through our crazy year of distance learning.”

“Although it was very challenging at times, this past year has been the best of my life because of all of you,” he told his classmates. He quoted Steve Mariboli: “Life doesn’t get easier or more forgiving, we get stronger and more resilient.” He said that he has seen his fellow classmates become stronger and more resilient and “I am fully confident that you will all continue to overcome any adversity that you are faced with and continue your growth as individuals.”

Picking up on the night’s theme of resilience, students Elliott Clark, Emma Leff and Tristan McMichael performed Elton John’s “We’re Still Standing.”

The class selected former teacher, coach and athletic director Mike Woodlee to be their keynote speaker. Woodlee shared his very personal story about growing up poor and at times homeless, and credited key teachers in his life for how he persevered through those challenges. He said it’s “right person, in the right place at the right time” that can make a difference.

His speech alternated between the serious and the humorous, sometimes in Spanish, as he addressed his students as “Hey Team.” He praised the students for what they have endured and how they have proved how strong they are. “What do champions do?” he asked the students. “Finish” came the strong reply.

Principal Brown picked up on that line, when he told the students “We are almost ready to finish.” He encouraged the students to take risks, have passion and enjoy the moments.

Then it was time for the graduates to receive their diplomas: Emerald Grace Allred, Peter Nicholas Biren***, Kylie Marie Blust, James E.L.M. Braswell, Nicholas Richard Caiazzo*, Emily Rose Chambers, Elliott Rae Clark, Jacob Everett Cloutman, Jason Jeffrey Cottle, Harlee Terin De La Montanya**, Mayson Ruth Flesuras, James Nicholas Graham***, Sarah Anne Grant, CoraGrace Elizabeth Hardee*, Sarah Belle Hoffman*, Samantha Raye Hogg, Caitlyn Elizabeth James, Trevor Dwight Jennings, Jamie Elizabeth Johnson**, Julia Aleece Johnson, Kyler Jon Klement, Emma Marguerite Leff**, Tristan Alexander McMichael*, Serena Rose Polzak, Amanda Rachelle Vader, Madison Kay Reiswig, Daniel Isai Sanchez-Gonazalez, Ruby Jewel Sherman, Aislinn Fatima Soares, Haley Angel Stewart, Jonathan Alexander Swan, Devin Allen Vert, Sabrina Sheree Walmer***, Elaina Lynne Warndorf, ReAnna Marie Weaver, Sabina Ann Winter*, and Aspen Adele Wickman. (The *is for the gold cord, ** for the silver and *** for the bronze.)