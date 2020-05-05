The fish are biting at Lake Almanor

Thanks to Almanor Fishing Association for this update on Lake Almanor fishing.

The news May 3 is good. Lake Almanor is open to fishing; the Canyon Dam boat ramp remains the only open public ramp. Plumas County is updating travel restrictions daily, please check out the Plumas County website for up-to-date information. “I have seen a steady stream of RV’s and trailers recently and would assume most if not all of the RV parks are open,” said current AFA President John Crotty. “All public campgrounds are closed including USFS and PG&E campsites.”

Lake level is up slightly from last week. Bailey, Hamilton Branch and the Feather River are all flowing and depositing large volumes of water into Almanor. Clarity is 10-12 feet and water temps are in the high 50s. “Boat pressure is up and I saw a few jet skis on the water this past week,” said Crotty. “Smallies are on beds and there has been a significant increase in bass fishermen on the water. There have been reports of 18# limits taken with most fish caught off beds.”

Trout-trollers are catching fish both slow and fast as these fish continue to gorge on bugs. Fish are selective and tough to catch as bug hatches have been off the charts; the fish are fat, healthy and hard fighting. “Crawlers and gulps trolled slow and silver/blue, red/gold and red dot frog trolled at 2.8 mph in water to thirty feet deep are all catching fish.” said Crotty.

Bank fishermen are picking up a few fish at Hamilton Branch, with fly fishermen out producing the bait guys. Crawlers and crickets slow drifted will also work. Bank fishing around the Canyon Dam ramp has been slow.

“Fish are migrating to the North/West side of the lake; you can see fish chasing bugs from Rec #2 to Prattville North,” advised Crotty. “Be persistent, the bite is anything but red hot.”

The Almanor Fishing Association along with PG&E and CF&W released the pen fish this past week giving anglers 60,000 additional reasons to fish Almanor. Four-hundred and fifty Rainbows were tagged this year and 50 Browns so if you catch a tagged fish please visit the Almanor Fishing Association website to find out how to report your catch.

“Or better yet take a picture, gather the tag number, release and report the information,” said Crotty.” We will be entering all anglers that report a tagged fish into a drawing at the end of the year.”

