The goal is to prevent escaped burn piles

Editor

Fire crews across the county have responded to escaped burn piles in recent days. It’s probably a good time to remind residents how to burn as safely as possible. The following information is provided by CAL FIRE.

 

How to Safely Burn Landscape Debris

  • Landscape debris piles must be in small 4 feet by 4 feet piles.
  • Maximum pile size is 4 feet in diameter.
  • Clear all flammable material and vegetation within 10 feet of the outer edge of pile.
  • Keep a water supply and shovel close to the burning site.
  • A responsible adult is required by law to be in attendance until the fire is out.
  • No burning shall be undertaken unless weather conditions (particularly wind) are such that burning can be considered safe.

It is important for residents to stay mindful of current weather conditions when burning. If it’s windy and the surrounding vegetation is very dry, it may be best to wait and burn landscape debris another day.

What can be burned?

Dry, natural vegetation, grown on the property can still be burned outdoors in open piles, unless prohibited by local ordinances. No household trash or garbage can be burned outdoors at residences.

When can you burn?

Burning can only be done on permissive burn days. Burn permits are only valid on “Permissive Burn Days” as determined by the State Air Resources Board or the local air district. To find out if it is a Burn Day, contact your local air district .

CAL FIRE Online Burn Permits are now available in some areas of California. To find out if online permits are available in your area, visit the CAL FIRE Burn Permit webpage

 

