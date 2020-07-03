When Josh and Jelly Wilson opened Grocery Outlet in Quincy last November, they pledged to be an integral part of the community and they have done just that. Joining forces with the Plumas Crisis Intervention and Resource Center, the couple has donated thousands of pounds and thousands of dollars of food to local food banks.

This month the store is holding the Independence from Hunger food drive, which gives the public an opportunity to become involved. If customers donate $5 or more in store or online, they receive a coupon for $5 off a future purchase of $25 or more.

In addition to the local store donations, Grocery Outlet has initiated a “Million Dollar Match,” a pledge to match up to $1 million dollars of donations made to the stores to multiply Independence from Hunger’s effort to support food agencies across the nation.

This is the first such event for the Wilsons, but the 10th anniversary of the drive for the company. It runs through July 31.

“We are so grateful for their efforts and donations,” said Ryan Nowling, the interim director of the crisis center. On a regular basis the store donates beverages, snacks, canned goods and other staples to fill grocery bags for the county’s food banks. “They’ve partnered with us because we can be the umbrella organization for the food banks in the region.”