The Town Hall Theatre is back!

By Meg Upton

Cinema at Town Hall Theatre is back! There’s been two weekends of movies so far for the first time since March 2020, with “Nomadland” starting the festivities for adult viewers the first weekend and “Raya and the Last Dragon” for family audiences last weekend. This weekend’s “Godzilla vs Kong” rounds out the first three weeks.

But “booking movies is challenging” says Roxanne Valladao—former executive director of Plumas Arts who is now concentrating her efforts on managing the Town Hall Theatre. Movie distribution is just beginning to pick up from COVID lockdown and most films offered for screening are also offered on streaming services at the same time. Plus there are not many family or children’s movies at the moment.

There are many things involved with getting back to the normal of going to the movies. Some might be fearful of exposure. Choosing the right movie for the theatre has a good deal to do with what is worth seeing on a big screen when it can also be available online.

Added to the challenge is limited seating to keep up with COVID safety protocols. But so far both she and executive director Kara Rockett-Arsenault feel that the Town Hall Theatre movies screenings are on track—if not very profitable.

The first two weekends Plumas Arts board members volunteered along side the newly hired concessions staff to greet movie goers—and to explain and remind them of the new world of post COVID lockdown.

Currently, masks are required and spacing between parties of movie-goers is also required. The Town Hall Theater is seating at 50 percent capacity.

There hasn’t been any big pushback to Plumas Arts requirement to follow the COVID protocol—which they will revisit mid-June as California also evolves its protocol. A couple people have called just to clarify what the protocol is but haven’t been negative.

To help with the spacing and distancing, the Town Hall Theatre currently has ushers. Ushering, once commonplace in movie theaters across the country, has all but disappeared except in a few boutique upscale theaters. There are two ushers at Town Hall Theatre seating movie-goers and giving a paddle with a number to have one person in their party come up to concessions.

“It’s nice not having the lobby overcrowded,” said Rockett-Arsenault.

Another big change for Town Hall Theatre is ticket sales being available at the Plumas Arts’ website www.plumasarts.org. The once cash and check only business is also taking credit and debit cards at the ticket booth.

“People have really responded to online ticket sales,” said Valladao.

Going forward the Town Hall Theatre will probably take a more multi-purposeful approach. Valladao is looking into bringing back live music when the time is right and other theatre rentals. She’s also looking to the National Theatre of London to distribute live productions on the big screen to bring world class theatre productions to Plumas County.

“We’re also looking into private screenings—a few people coming together wanting to view something together. Also looking into gaming on the big screen as well,” said Valladao.

But at the end of the day, a good deal of the opening of the theater has to do with how to make it sustainable—how to make ends meet. There will be onscreen ads at the movies to help offset the costs to run the theater too.

Theaters rarely make a profit—you need packed audiences every night buying lots of concessions to do that.

“The Town Hall Theater is being run now more like a real business,” said Valladao, happy to be able to concentrate her time on managing the theater. She dreams still of adding film clubs and other fun events that many indie theaters around the country try in order to make the movie going experience a singular and meaningful one not replicated by online or TV viewing.

The theater has also had a thorough cleansing from top to bottom—with three dumpsters worth of random debris left over from decades of events removed.