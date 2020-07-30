Thursday, July 30, 2020
An aerial view of the fire on Main Street in Quincy yesterday afternoon, July 29. The building, front right, houses Plumas County's planning and building departments as well as the assessor's office. Photo by Steve Peay

The views from above

Debra Moore, Managing Editor
Crews battle to save the Plumas Crisis Intervention and Resources Center on Wednesday afternoon, July 29. It was completely destroyed by the fire which began in a trailer behind it and then spread. Photo by Steve Peay
This aerial shot helps to show the location of the fire that threatened an entire block of Quincy yesterday afternoon. Photo by Steve Peay

