There are still a few chances to catch a game

By Mari Erin Roth

Tiger v. Trojan baseball

There is just no telling what will happen, regardless the sport, when the Portola High School Tigers and the Quincy High School Trojans meet for athletic competition. Case in point, May 10 when the Tigers won over the Trojans by a score of 19-8 in Quincy.

PHS opened the first inning with 2 runs and the Trojans came back with 3. The Tigers tied things up in the top of the second inning, 3-3, but then the Trojans turned around and scored to take back their one run lead, 4-3.

That was the end of fun and games for the Tigers. Portola scored 4 runs in the top of the third inning and held the Trojans scoreless. In the top of the fourth inning they added 7 runs and again did not allow a single Quincy mark on the scoreboard.

Persistent and relentless, Portola added 5 more runs in the fifth inning but when they let up their guard, just a little, the Trojans jumped at the opportunity and finished with 4 runs added for the final score, 19-8.

Portola Tiger pitchers taking the mound were freshman Jonathon Moran for two innings striking out 3 batters, junior Jackson Powell for one inning striking out 3 batters, senior James Sampson striking out 2 batters in one inning and freshman Cody Wilmer at the mound for an inning. Each Tiger pitcher had one base stolen while they were on the mound except for Moran. Michael Stewart served as catcher for all four Portola pitchers.

Sampson, Stewart and freshman Tanner Carr all crossed home plate to score for the Tigers four times each. Moran scored 3 runs. Senior Jaden Bok scored 2 runs. Junior Sean Sheridan and senior Zach Mulhall each scored a Tiger run. Bok hit 4 RBIs. Moran and Stewart each hit 2. Senior Elijah Lopez, Sheridan, Mulhall, Powell and Carr all hit an RBI. “The win was a team effort,” said Portola head baseball coach Tim Brubaker. “Everybody in the lineup contributed. Good things happen when 1 through 9 swing the bat well.” Stewart (3), Carr (2) and Sampson all successfully stole bases.

QHS junior Jacob McAllister pitched 3.1 innings, senior Devin Vert pitched 1.2 innings and freshman Cal Hawkins came to the mound to face four Tigers. McAllister struck out four PHS batters and Vert struck out two. Junior Kai Hostetter and sophomore Aiden Powers both stole bases from the Trojans.

Quincy runs were scored by freshman Ryan James (2), Canaan Newman, Caden Hendrickson, Quinton Vert, Nate Kingston, Hostetter and Cal Hawkins.

Quincy baseball

The Trojans are 6-3 overall and 2-1 in the Mid-Valley league. The final games on the schedule are May 11 with visiting Redding and Thursday, May 20, with visiting Lassen Grizzlies from Susanville. Fans are allowed at games with masks and safe distancing. Come on out to a ball game!

Tiger baseball

Portola boys are 4-7 overall and 2-2 in the Mid-Valley league. Unfortunately, Greenville baseball has been unable to pull together enough players for a team (no May 13 game) so the next, and final, game for the Tigers is in Loyalton this Friday, May 14, at 4 p.m. Again, fans are welcome adhering to safety precautions for these outdoor events.

Chester baseball

The Chester boys are 5-2 overall and play the Burney Raiders May 12 at CHS starting at 4 p.m. The game with Greenville Thursday, May 20, is cancelled. The Volcanoes host Maxwell Friday, May 21, starting at 4 p.m. and then travel to Redding for a doubleheader to wrap their season.

Trojan v. Tiger softball

Just next door to the baseball rivalry battle, the girl’s softball teams from Portola and Quincy played out their own competition. The Quincy Trojan girls won 10-0 against the visiting Portola Tigers ladies. “This year has been another year that has required players, coaches and fans to be really flexible,” said long-time QHS head softball coach Mike Yalung. “With all sports playing and practicing in the spring we have worked hard to find our groove. This team has developed and adjusted to the changes it has faced.”

The dynamic pitching from senior Caitlyn James was impressive. James struck out 11 Tiger batters in her five innings at the mound. (Those pitches look really fast, I said to a Tiger in the batters box next up to the plate,) “Yeah they really are,” responded the batter. “These are the fastest we have seen since we don’t have a pitching machine.” James was definitely a pitching machine as she fired consistently and hard at the 18 batters she faced May 10.

A solid team of Trojan athletes backed up James hard work on the field. “All of our players have really put in the work and it has shown in our offense and defense,” said Yalung. Junior Lexi Baumgartner had 11 put outs in the field, junior Vivian Thielman-Gifford had three and junior Brystol Beatley made one.

James hit a QHS home run. Thielman-Gifford hit a double, Baumgartner hit two doubles, McKynlee Gay and Beatley both hit doubles, also. Runs were scored by senior Haley Stewart (2), Gay (2), Thielman-Gifford, junior Chloe Newton, Baumgartner, James, sophomore Emma Beatley and Brystol Beatley.

“Thanks to all the coaches, players and administrators who made this season possible and congratulations to the seniors of the class of 2021!” said coach Yalung.

Volcano softball

The Chester lady Vols finish their season with Loyalton May 10, and two away games; in Burney Wednesday, May 12, and in Chico at CORE Butte Friday, May 14.

Feather River College

The Eagles head to Lassen to face the Cougars in a doubleheader Thursday, May 13. They host Lassen Saturday, May 15, in Quincy at noon and 3 p.m. The Siskiyous Eagles come to FRC Thursday, May 20, for a doubleheader, noon and 3 p.m. Contact FRC Athletics for the latest on Covid safety procedures before showing up at a game, 283-0202, Valerie Campa at ext. 274 for details and requirements.

Eagle Softball

The lady Eagles will be back on the diamond for away games May 13, 15 and 20. The FRC softball team is 7-3 overall and in conference. The Butte Roadrunners travel to Quincy Saturday, May 22, at 9 and 11 a.m. followed by another doubleheader Thursday, May 27, with the Siskiyous Eagles. That doubleheader, noon and 2 p.m., is the last game on the schedule for the FRC softball team.