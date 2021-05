The Quincy Chamber of Commerce announced this morning that the Fair Parade has been scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m.

Entry forms will be available on the chamber’s website at www.quincychamber.com later on this month. The date coincides with the new fair dates of Aug. 19-22 for the carnival and the exhibits (with the exception of the livestock – that portion of the fair will be held Aug. 13-15).