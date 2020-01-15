Third annual Plumas County’s Women’s March this Saturday

This year’s Women’s March takes place Saturday, Jan. 18, in front of the County Courthouse building in Quincy from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will be comprised of several guest speakers talking on different aspects of women and political and public life, including confirmed speakers Jane Braxton Little, Jennifer Ready, Risa Joy, Kendrah Fredrickson, Margaret Elysia Garcia, Sara Frigo, Roni Java, Terresa Arrate and Kylie Anderson, with Lisa Kelly emceeing the event.

Michelle Beaman is leading a women’s singing circle and Holly Klauck is reading a poem. After the speaking portion of the march, the group will walk down Main Street and back.

This annual event in Plumas County began in 2017 as a sister march to the national Women’s March in Washington D.C. which took place the day after the president’s inauguration, Jan. 21. That day proved to be the largest single-day protest in United States history.

The first two years, the Plumas County March was held in Quincy. Last year’s March was held in Chester with people from all over Plumas and Lassen counties participating. Now the event is back in Quincy.

This year, two different generations of women collaborated to organize a program for the Plumas March: Faith Strailey and Amy Napoleon Wilson, bringing age diversity to the event by including younger women and women with school-aged children as speakers.

Interested participants are encouraged to bring signs that illustrate the issues they feel need to be addressed.

The event is sponsored by Community Members of Plumas County.