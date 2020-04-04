Saturday, April 4, 2020
Latest:
Plumas News

Plumas News

Plumas County News

Click one of the flags below to view the full newspaper.

Portola Reporter
Indian Valley Record
Feather River Bulletin
Chester Progressive
Breaking News Coronavirus 

Third positive COVID case in Plumas County

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

Plumas County Public Health received notification today, April 4, of a positive COVID-19 test result for a resident in Indian Valley. An investigation is underway to determine if any other residents may have been exposed. Exposed residents identified during the investigation will be contacted by a member of the Public Health COVID-19 Response Team for further screening.

This is the third confirmed case. The first was confirmed March 31 in Eastern Plumas. A member of that person’s household also tested positive.

 

Click here to submit a letter to the editor about this post that will be published in our newspaper.