Third positive COVID case in Plumas County

Plumas County Public Health received notification today, April 4, of a positive COVID-19 test result for a resident in Indian Valley. An investigation is underway to determine if any other residents may have been exposed. Exposed residents identified during the investigation will be contacted by a member of the Public Health COVID-19 Response Team for further screening.

This is the third confirmed case. The first was confirmed March 31 in Eastern Plumas. A member of that person’s household also tested positive.