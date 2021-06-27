This week on the links in Graeagle

Men’s golf in Graeagle

The main field played a 4-man event on June 23 called 1-2-3. In this format one ball is used on the first hole, two on the second and three on the third. This sequence is repeated until the round is completed. First place, with a score of 96, went to the team of Jim Adams, Jim Reynolds, Grant Mayfield and Ron Eaton. Second place was taken by the team of Bert Bellows, Norm Miller, Ken Hattich and Bryan Hansen (blind draw), with the score of 98. Third place went to the team of Ron Clark, David Goodwin, Norm Nichols and Bob McElroy having the score of 101. There was also one match played between Andy Knudsen and Steve Peterson with Andy besting Steve 2 and 1. The net skins this day went to David Goodwin with a 3 on 5, Bob Laxaque shooting a 2 on 14 and David Goodwin also taking hole 16 with a 1.

The game June 25 was net 2-man best ball with the caveat that each player had to use high ball 9 times, and had to declare whose ball was to be used prior to playing the hole. First place was Dave Dierking and Steve Peterson with a 61, second place was a tie between the teams of Mike Irving and Bert Bellows along with Jim Adams and Norm Nichols both with a 63, and fourth was the team of Mike Irving and Mike Gibson with a 64. Five skins were taken, Mike Irving with a 2 on 2, Steve Peterson with a 1 on 6, Norm Nicho ls with a 2 on 17 and Jack Gilbert with 2 skins a 2 on 4 and a 2 on 10.

Inquiries about membership in the Graeagle Men’s Golf Association can be submitted to [email protected] , or visit our website at gmeadowsclub.com/MenHomeDir/

Women’s golf in Graeagle

The Graeagle Meadows Women’s Golf Club held its annual couples tournament, The Mini Ha-Ha, June 13. The format was Chapman Scotch, in which both team members tee off, then switch balls, hit again, then choose which ball they will take turns hitting to the hole. The tournament was followed by dinner at the Graeagle Picnic Grounds cooked by the Men’s Club BBQ team extraordinaire. The top spot of first flight was a tie. The team of Priscilla Piper and Jim Adams tied for with Cathy Churchill and Ron Clark with net 64. Third Place went to the team of Kathleen and Dan Friedman with a net 71.

In the second flight Cathy and David Macdonald took first place with a net score of 60. There was a tie for second place between the teams of Patty and Jeff Monaghan and Beth and Mark Yuill, both with 65. Karen Frasier can provide information on how to get involved on the course, 836-2647.