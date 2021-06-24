News 

Three apply to succeed Trent Saxton on FRC board

Editor

Three individuals have applied to succeed Trent Saxton to represent the eastern area of Plumas County on the Feather River College Board of Trustees. Saxton resigned May 18 to relocate out of the area.

FRC President Kevin Trutna said the remaining trustees can either review the applications and appoint his successor or interview the three candidates. If the latter option is chosen, the interviews would be conducted in open session since the position is elected. This is similar to the process held by the Plumas County Board of Supervisors when the board appointed Sheriff Todd Johns from a field of applicants to succeed Greg Hagwood and County Clerk-Recorder Marcy DeMartile was selected to succeed Kathy Williams.

Saxton’s tenure on the board was marked with controversy. While he took his role as watchdog for taxpayer money seriously, sometimes his approach chafed his fellow trustees, and his social media posts drew protests from members of the public. At the time of his resignation, the trustees were in the process of censuring Saxton for some of his statements on social media.

