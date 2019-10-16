Tigers get a freebee

The Portola football team record continues to improve, overall 6-1 and 4-1 in league, after Quincy forfeit the game Oct. 11. But planning ahead, the Tigers seized the opportunity and perfect weather to take on what PHS head football coach Steve Heskett calls, “one of the top teams in the section.”

The stands were full of rowdy spirited fans after an exciting rivalry match between Quincy and Portola JV teams. When the Biggs Wolverines took the field at PHS on Oct. 11, the crowd was pumped and ready to go.

It was a perfect match up for both teams in the “no contest” challenge. The Tiger and Wolverine teams entered the practice battle with a real match in statistics. Both were 5-1 overall, both 3-1 in the league, both 3-0 winning home games and 2-1 away, and both were determined to come out the victor.

Biggs put marks on the scoreboard first and early with a TD and a good kick. The Tigers stayed tough and with 2:44 left in the first quarter Portola evened things up with their own TD and clean extra point.

The Tigers kept on rolling and listening to the fans, they took the lead just before the half, 14-7. “We had a chance to win it,” said Heskett. “I was very proud of these boys and we are getting better every week. I can’t ask for anymore than that!”

The final score of the game was 30-27 for the Wolverines. “It’s all a part of life lessons,” said Heskett. The Tigers didn’t receive a ding in their winning record, Friday was a freebee; a free look up close at the Biggs Wolverine team.

PHS boys play Fall River this Friday, Oct. 18, in Portola starting at 7:30 p.m. The Fall River Bulldogs are sitting at 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the league. It should be another close match up with the Tigers having a little edge on the home field with their fierce Tiger fans in the stands.

Interesting factoid: Fall River beat Biggs last week by a close 38-35. While Portola plays the Fall River Bulldogs, Biggs will be facing the Etna Lions, who are 6-1 this season. The league contest for PHS with the Biggs Wolverines follows, Friday Oct. 25, in Biggs. And then it comes full circle, Nov. 1, as the Tigers face the Lions in Etna for the final game of the season.